NBC
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 8:15 AM
NBC
TV fans get excited, because you can finally vote for your favorite show and actor ahead of 2018's E! People's Choice Awards.
As we all know, TV fans are some of the most dedicated fans around, so you know you want to grab your favorite couch-surfing attire and start voting for your No.1 series ASAP.
For those of you who don't know what we're talking about, the time has come for the E! People's Choice Awards nominees to be revealed.
Today, E! shared which TV shows are up for categories like The Drama Show of 2018—we're looking at you This Is Us—and The Revival Show of 2018 (AKA any show from the '90s that is now back on TV).
Drama shows like The Walking Dead and The Good Doctor will not only be competing against This Is Us for the drama category, but all three are also up for The Show of 2018, which is a big deal.
TV comedies are also up for The Show of 2018, including fan favorite series like The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family.
The CW's Riverdale has earned itself a few nominees as well for the upcoming award show, which airs on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E! and we cannot wait to see who the fans vote for to take home each and every trophy.
The PCAs are after all the people's show, where you vote and we just count the ballots and wait to see what the people are really watching and loving these days.
Check out all the TV shows nominated this year below, and make sure to cast your vote for your top series now!
AMC
CW
Article continues below
Netflix
TVLand
Article continues below
Netflix'
Patrick Harbron/Hulu
Article continues below
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Netflix
HBO
Article continues below
teamcoco.com
CBS
Bravo
Article continues below
MTV
20th Century Fox Television/Netflix
FX; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Article continues below
ABC
Netflix
CBS
Article continues below
WWE
NBC
ABC
Article continues below
Michael Yarish/CBS
E!
Article continues below
HBO
Hulu
The CW
Article continues below
Netflix
ABC
Article continues below
USA
ABC
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
Netflix
NBC
Article continues below
Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix
Merie W. Wallace/Courtesy of HBO
Article continues below
ABC
TLC
Netflix
Article continues below
Netflix
Fox
FOX
Article continues below
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift
Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?