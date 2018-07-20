Lily James Channels Cinderella and More Best Dressed Stars

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Lily James is a princess in real life.
In honor of the world premiere of Mama Mia! Here We Go Again, the actress stunned in a beautiful white and blue gown that reminded us of her starring role in Cinderella, back in 2015. The strapless dress features intricate ruching that fits her snuggly up top. At her waistline, the predominantly white fabric transforms into a full skirt, then seamlessly changes to a light blue hue. It's a dress that requires a second, closer look and once you zoom in, prepare to be mesmerized.
Other Hollywood royals brought their A-game this week, as well. Meghan Markle, an actual princess, continued to wow the world with her wardrobe. Gigi Hadid showed us how to make our basic leggings look chic. And, Olivia Munn wore velvet during the summer, and it was amazing.
Check out the best dressed stars of the week below!
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex is a beauty in a blush, wearing a trench coat-inspired dress with a matching clutch.
Logan Browning
This star in stripes sets the standard for formal, summer clothing in a glittering maxi dress.
Victoria Justice
The little white dress has been the trend of the summer, and this style influencer demonstrates why during #RevolveSummer. It's simple, yet standout. It can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with sneakers. It's must-have.
Gigi Hadid
Love your leggings? You can make them look chic. Take a note from the model's book and pair your athleisure with a cropped denim jacket, statement bag (like her Three Floor Manhattan Bag) and ankle boots.
Kat Graham
The Vampire Diaries star channels her inner fashionista with a sheer top, leather pants and epic ankle boots. Covered from the top of her neck down, the star still looks stunning and sultry with her choice of fabrics.
Olivia Munn
The actress demonstrates that velvet works in the summer, as long as it's a pale hue.
Taylor Swift
The singer debuts the must-have boots for fall, but adds a floral shirt dress to make a summer style you should copy now.
Lily James
The Mama Mia! Here We Go Again star channels her Cinderella in a mesmerizing white and blue gown.
Emily Ratajkowski
Casual, colorful and easy to recreate, the model's style is the standard for summer styling.
Kate Upton
Kate demonstrates that cat-eye glasses and white sandals are the summer essentials for a fashionista's wardrobe.