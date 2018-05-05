5. The Time She Noted That Markle's Still Her Same Texting Girl's Girl:

While talking about the new season of Quantico this week, Chopra opened up on The Rachael Ray Show about Markle. She said they still keep in touch even though her life has dramatically changed.

"I think she has a phone. She's such a girl's girl and I've known her for three years now," she said before getting a little more serious. "I'm so happy for everything that's happened to her, because I really feel like she's one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world, because she really cares about the world—really cares," she noted before adding, "But she still texts a lot, which is great!"

6. Her letter to Markle for Time:

Markle was one of Time's Most Influential People in 2018 and who wrote the letter after her for the magazine? Chopra, obviously! "Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world. With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place," she began the letter for Time. "Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes—obvious in her actions—will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness."

Chopra continued writing, "This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again. But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people."

"Love always, my friend. Live happily ever after," she concluded.