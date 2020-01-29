All of the Craziest Guests Who Have Been on Below Deck

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 7:00 AM
All aboard!
If you've been watching Below Deck, Bravo's addictive reality series following the guests and deckhands of luxury yachts, then you know just how demanding and wild some of the passengers can be.
And if you haven't started watching the show yet? Well, now is the perfect time to catch up before the franchise's newest show, Sailing Yacht, launches next Monday night on Bravo.
We've seen some of the craziest things happen on the high seas and have rounded up the most insane guest moments between Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean to get you amped for the third addition to the franchise.
Whether it's watching drunk and rich travelers throw the saddest foam party in the world to watching a group of women hit on Jack Stirrup (which, okay, that one we get), it's never a calm day on the ship, even if it is in the water.
Take a look at all the craziest guests below.
The yacht franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests.
For example, on Below Deck one of the sanest person on the ship is Captain Lee, which made it all the more funny when crazy guest Georgia was a little too flirty with the no-nonsense leader.
Sometimes, you just want a foam party.
At least, that is what this demanding guest asked for, and it was eyebrow raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam.
Not exactly epic, but you wouldn't know based on how excited he was.
It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little hands on with deckhand Jack Stirrup.
Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.
Article continues below
The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.
Gross.
In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.
While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was.
On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.
Article continues below
Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why.
On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight out ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.
The finale of Below Deck airs Monday, Feb. 3 and then you can catch the premiere of the all new Sailing Yacht at 9 p.m. on Bravo!
(Bravo and E! are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?