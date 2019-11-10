David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau and More Influencers Take Over the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 5:50 PM
The 2019 People's Choice Awards is welcoming the next generation of super stars!
Your favorite social media influencers, beauty gurus and content creators are being celebrated in a big way during tonight's PCAs. With two separate categories dedicated to honoring the Social Star and Beauty Influencer of 2019, dozens of the internet's biggest names have taken a quick break from updating their Instagram Stories and filming makeup tutorials (wink, wink Jackie Aina) to give some love to the millions of fans who helped launch their careers.
Attendees included David Dobrik, Tana Mongeau, Rachel Levin of RCL Beauty, Andrea Russett and so many more. And with nominees like Bretman Rock, James Charles, Nikita Dragun, Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson all vying for their own PCAs, we're predicting tonight's tea will be h-o-t.
Check out every internet star at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in our gallery below, and prepare to get influenced!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Vlog squad assemble! The wildly popular YouTube star flashes his million-dollar smile.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
And this, ladies and gentleman, is what we call a serve.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
With more than 5 million YouTube subscribers, it's no wonder she's nominated for Social Star of 2019.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
One word: Yaaaassss!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
We're Miranda Sing-ing over the YouTuber's sparkly mini-dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
She's up for Beauty Influencer of 2019, and it's not hard to see why!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The People's Choice Award winner for Australian Social Star of 2019 brings a taste of life down under to Hollywood.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Makeup fanatics will know this gorgeous gal as RCL Beauty, and she's nominated for Beauty Influencer of 2019.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The influencer is feeling white hot tonight.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
So damn glam! The makeup guru is dripping in diamonds at the PCAs.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The YouTuber puts his best foot forward at the PCAs.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
She's pretty basic and proud! The YouTuber and podcast host goes glam.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The O.G. YouTuber and influencer hits the red carpet in style.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
She's already a winner! The social media sensation represents her home country after winning Romanian Pop Culture Influencer of 2019.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The German social media star is oh-so elegant.
