Go Inside Hannah Brown's Dress Fitting for the 2019 People's Choice Awards! See the Looks

It's almost time for the 2019 People's Choice Awards and Hannah Brown is making her final preparations.

E! News exclusively caught up with the 25-year-old reality star at her dress fitting for the PCAs where she dished about competing for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at this weekend's show.

"I feel really good. I'm super excited," she told E! News' Carissa Culiner.

The former Bachelorette also had a message for her fellow Competition Contestant nominees including her exes, Colton Underwood and Tyler Cameron.

She exclaimed, "Girl power!"

The television personality also shared that she is single due to her long rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars.

"Since I'm only at a dance studio and I'm usually swollen and barely can walk, I don't that I'm the most attractive so I'm totally single. Totally, totally single. I wouldn't know how to approach a man at this point unless they want to rub my stinky feet," she revealed.

Brown was still searching for the perfect dress for her night at the People's Choice Awards which celebrates the best in movies, music, television and pop culture.