From Lie Witness News to Mean Tweets, See the Funniest Moments From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel knows just how to make us laugh.

The 51-year-old comedian pulls out all the stop to make memorable segments from Lie Witness News to Mean Tweets on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It's these laugh-out-loud bits that may explain why the ABC program is up for The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards.

In addition to the show's hilarious interviews and celebrity comedy bits, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is also known as a destination for fun Bachelor segments. Be sure to check out Peter Weber's ridiculous oath to become the new Bachelor along with many other funny clips below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is competing against The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to win the PCAs prize.

We hardly wait to see which show takes home the trophy for The Nighttime Talk Show when the People's Choice Awards air live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.