The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Has the Sweetest Reaction to His PCAs Nomination: Watch!

by Stephanie Wenger | Wed., Sep. 4, 2019 8:38 AM
Tyler Cameron is proving that he is still a fan favorite even after The Bachelorette.
After finding out that he is up for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at this year's People's Choice Awards, the runner-up on Hannah Brown's season of the hit ABC series gave a toast and joked about how the award was his final rose after losing to Jed Wyatt. He also adorably thanked his fans for all of their support.
"Ladies, gentlemen, this is the final rose. No, I'm kidding. But, I would just like to say thank you guys for nominating me for Competition Contestant of 2019," the 26-year-old model gushed in this exclusive clip. "I love my fans, I love all you guys, I appreciate it, y'all mean the world to me."
The Florida native also gave a nod to Brown's need for clarity throughout her time on The Bachelorette.
"And since we all need ‘clarity' these days, I would love to accept the nomination for this award. Appreciate you guys, I love you guys, let's kill it," he concluded.
Cameron is competing against Brown and former Bachelor, Colton Underwood, as well as Buddy Valastro, Kodi Lee, T-Pain, Tyler Oakley and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo to take home the prize.
See who wins The Competition Contestant of 2019 when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?