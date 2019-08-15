2019 Best of Summer Tournament: Vote for the TV Show You Couldn't Stop Watching

It's time for another Best of Summer voting day!

We're a little over halfway through our tournament with couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and Lizzo on their way to compete for the ultimate title of Best of Summer. Today, we're here to figure out which TV show will join them!

It's been a summer full of TV so good that it was almost better to skip out on heading to the pool and instead head to our couch to binge another episode of our favorites. From reality TV that unfolded on and off the screen to thrilling dramas that had our jaws hanging with each cliffhanger, every show on our list is buzzworthy. But which will you pick as the summer's best?

To help you with your selection, we'll give you a recap of why each of our picks could be worthy of the crown.