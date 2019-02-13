by Johnni Macke | Wed., Feb. 13, 2019 8:00 AM
It's been a little over two years since we first saw Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone dancing their way through Los Angeles in La La Land and now the Oscar-winning film is coming to you.
On Friday, La La Land will be making its cable premiere on E! at 8 p.m. which means even if you don't live in the city of stars or city of angels AKA Los Angeles, you can feel like you do from your own living room or surrounded by friends.
This calls for a celebration don't you think?
It's time to break out the soundtrack for the musical ASAP, throw on your dancing shoes and prepare to feel like you've been transported to old Hollywood—or new Hollywood with the feel of old Hollywood à la La La Land.
Rejoice with us as we watch the film this week in our pajamas and not-so-secretly wish we were Sebastian (Gosling) and Mia (Stone) falling in love.
Since we aren't Gosling or Stone however, we might have to settle for living vicariously through them by both watching La La Land and reliving all of the amazing things the stars have said about one another over the years.
For example, who could forget the time Stone joked about Gosling having a restraining order against her (see the video above) after being lucky enough to star in not one, or two, but three movies with the hunky Canadian?
There was also the time when The Notebook actor gushed about his longtime friend and co-star to E! News saying she brings "the best out" of him because together they "are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers."
Could these two be any sweeter?
If you've missed some of the wonderful moments and interviews between these two co-stars and pals don't worry, we've got you covered.
Keep reading to see the best and sweetest quotes that both Stone and Gosling have said about one another since first working together in Crazy, Stupid, Love back in 2011.
We are so grateful that these two met, that they've starred in so many amazing films together and that they blessed us with our very own, modern-day musical romance.
As we get our snacks and re-learn all of the steps to "City of Stars" ahead of the La La Land premiere on E! this Friday, we urge you to catch up on all of the swoon-worthy quotes the stars of the film have said about each other below.
Prepare to feel both happy and a little envious of these two and their friendship as you read!
Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images
"I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan," Emma Stone said about her "dear, wonderful friend" Ryan Gosling during a Q&A at the 45th Annual Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado in September 2018. "He's so special. It makes me emotional. He's so talented but he's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process. He's taught me a lot about being really generous."
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
"We made two films together and now three, and so you know it's great to work with people you know," Gosling told E! News at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016. "I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can't if you're strangers."
Warner Bros. Pictures
"He's so genuinely funny and such a good...I keep calling him teammate, but he is! He's a good teammate," Stone explained during a junket for Crazy, Stupid, Love. "He's really fun to act with and hang out with. He's just...I dunno. He's the best!"
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
"Ryan Gosling, thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and for being the greatest partner on this crazy adventure," Stone said during her acceptance speech for Best Actress for La La Land at the 2017 Oscars.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
"Well, I like working with Emma because I think she's secretly Canadian," Gosling jokingly said during a Q&A for La La Land at the TIFF screening in 2016. Stone then shimmied on stage making everyone in attendance break into laughter. "That's why we get along so well," he continued. "She's wildly apologetic for no reason at all."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"He has a restraining order against me now," Stone playfully told E! News when asked about making another movie with her longtime friend and co-star Gosling in 2016. "I'm just going to have to stay like a hundred feet away at everything else we do together. No, it's so much fun to work with him [but] I don't know if they'll let us do anything."
Lionsgate
"We really hit it off," the Arizona native told Entertainment Tonight at La La Land's premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2016 about what it was like when she first met Gosling. "We've been just pals ever since. He is a wonderful person, but also an incredible actor. It's a lucky thing that we get to do three. It's not bad."
Warner Bros. Pictures
"Emma Stone is just, like, constantly opening Christmas presents," Gosling revealed during an interview about 2011's Crazy, Stupid, Love. "There's nobody like her. As soon as she signed on to the film, I knew it was going to be good."
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
"Ryan, you're the best. That's just the truth. No one can argue it," Stone said while accepting the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for La La Land in 2017.
Warner Bros.
"The truth is, Emma Stone owes me money," Gosling jokingly admitted as the reason he did another movie with Stone after Crazy, Stupid, Love. "If I show up here or I have to do another movie with her to get it, I will," he told E! News at the 2013 premiere of the duo's second film together, Gangster Squad.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DGA
"I am. It's so nice to be friends with someone and get to work, I mean it is fun to work with people again, because you sort of know their process a little bit more," Stone told E! News about working with Gosling in La La Land during a press junket for her film Irrational Man. "This is singing and tap dancing so, it's really fun to get to do that [together]."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
"It's so much fun working with her," the Canadian actor told ABC about Stone before the 2017 Academy Awards. "We've been really lucky that we were asked to improvise on our first film together, and that's where we created a connection."
"We've been really lucky to work that way," he added.
