Meet the Frasers' Alexa Papigiotis Shocks Psychic Beau Matt Fraser With Her Big Baby Plans

Sorry, kids! It's really moms who say the darndest things.

During an exclusive chat with E! News, Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis proved this point to be true as they opened up about their respective mothers' laugh-out-loud antics. As was previously teased, Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13) follows the psychic medium and the Rhode Island beauty queen as they navigate life and their unique families.

On Alexa's side, there is mom Sharon Ciolli, who is always around for unfiltered advice about sex and relationship. Don't believe us? Just wait until you hear the wild birth control tip she gave Matt and Alexa.

Per the 28-year-old clairvoyant, his soon-to-be mother-in-law once advised the couple to "swallow your babies." Apparently, this uncensored piece of advice came after Matt and Alexa inquired about an IUD.

"Sharon is a mother and she's a baby nurse and she knows all about the vagine and all that there," Fraser recalled. "So, we went over there for advice about the IUD and she goes, 'Oh, honey, just swallow your babies.'"

Unsurprisingly, Matt said he "didn't know how to take that."