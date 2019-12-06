Find Out Why Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Needs Skeptic Sister Maria on His Team

Siblings Maria Fraser and Matt Fraser couldn't be more different.

For starters, although Matt proudly states that he is "a world renowned psychic medium," Maria claims she doesn't believe in psychics. However, as Maria notes in an all-new promo for Meet the Frasers (premiering Monday, Jan. 13), she does support her brother's entrepreneurial spirit. Just don't say anything about ghosts!

"I don't believe in psychics," Maria states. "But, I support my brother and I respect what he does, 'cause he's making money."

"What are you some type of an asshole?" Matt quips in response.

Even though Maria warns that mixing business and family is "asking for trouble," it seems that she is essential to his Matt's business.

"I need Maria to work for me because she's the only one that keeps me sane," the psychic medium confesses.

And Maria isn't the only Fraser employed by Matt. We're, of course, talking about Matt's overly-involved mother Angela.

"You can never fire your mother," Angela warns in the footage above.