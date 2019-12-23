How To Watch E!'s Meet the Frasers Before the Series Premiere

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 5:00 AM
Dying to Meet the Frasers?
Fans eager to watch 28-year-old psychic medium Matt Fraser's personal and professional ventures unfold on TV don't have to wait much longer. The supernaturally-inclined E! series, which officially debuts Monday, Jan. 13, at 10 p.m., is releasing its two-part series premiere almost a month earlier than originally planned.
Starting today, Dec. 23, Meet the Frasers' inaugural pair of episodes will be available to watch via both VOD and TVE—in addition to online at NBC.com—so fans, skeptics and everyone in between can catch a preemptive glimpse of the upcoming sitcom-style reality show.
For those without access to on-demand streaming (and those who would prefer to experience the unscripted series on the go), there's an additional opportunity for early previews.
Two weeks after its joint VOD/TVE release and just six days before its televised E! premiere, Meet the Frasers' first two episodes will see a complementary Jan. 7 release on YouTube. And there's more!
Even after Meet the Frasers' small-screen kickoff on Jan. 13, viewers can relive its double-episode roll-out on every early-watch platform mentioned here. How's that for options?
Curious to learn more about Matt and his "crazy" Italian family right away?
Get a taste of what you're in for by checking out the hilarious and seriously intriguing promo video above! It's the perfect precursor to episodes one and two— available on demand now!
Watch the series premiere of Meet the Frasers Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m., only on E!
