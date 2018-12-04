Kim Kardashian would never waver from Kanye West's side... even if it means admitting when he's in the wrong.

E! News' Nina Parker asked the reality TV star to clear the air on her husband's behavior during opening night of The Cher Show, which drew criticism from the Broadway production's very own stars. Actor Jarrod Spector accused Kanye of being glued to his phone during the show, prompting the rapper to issue a heartfelt apology for his "lack of etiquette."

So what's Kim's take on the accidental snafu? Turns out 'Ye was actually so moved by the musical, he couldn't help but put pen to paper. (Or fingers to notes app, that is.)

"He felt like s--t," she told us at her KKW Beauty pop-up at South Coast Plaza on Tuesday. "He was actually taking notes because he loved the production so much."

And before you assume Kim was the one who urged the hip-hop star to respond to the backlash publicly, think again.