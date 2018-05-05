Whatever happens in Vegas ends up on Instagram...

Continuing her high school reunion celebrations, Kim Kardashian hit up Las Vegas on Friday night with a gaggle of gal high school pals, whom she referred to as the Spice Girls, explaining that in high school the group of friends dressed as the pop group. The reality star popped into Sin City for the night to see the great and fabulous Cher at the Park Theatre at the Monte Carlo with gal pals Amanda Elise Lee, Sarah, Simone Harouche, Amber Jenkins and Floriana Annibali.

Before the big night at the concert, Kim, who got all gussied up as the "I Got You Babe" singer, and the ladies, who attended the all-girls Catholic school Marymount High School in Bel-Air, celebrated with some vodka and toasts.

The mom of three posted a flurry of videos on her Instagram Stories last night from before, during and after the musical night of celebrating.

The women were filming scenes for an upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.