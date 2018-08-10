Kylie Jenner looked pretty in pink at her 21st birthday party last night.

She and her friends and family—including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Kanye West—partied the night away at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif. While the inside of the trendy club was, as one insider told E! News, "over-the-top," the real show-stopper was Kylie's outfit. Well, both of them.

E! News spoke exclusively with Kylie's stylist Jill Jacobs about the birthday girl's sartorial choices to both dinner and the club.

During dinner at Craig's—another favorite among Hollywood celebs—Kylie donned a pink Peter Dundas dress, velvet pumps made by Olgana Paris and a pink Martin Katz ring.

In a surprise look, the birthday girl dyed her hair bright blonde and adopted the nickname "Birthday Barbie" throughout the night. The lip kit mogul didn't necessarily request "Birthday Barbie," but "that's just sort of what happens when it's just the utmost of girliest and glam and pink," Jacobs explained.

According to the stylist, Kylie's dinner dress "was basically just something for her to be glam and comfortable in."