Watch Kylie Jenner Recreate Kendall and Kris’ Iconic KUWTK Scene

Bible, this is the best thing ever.

On Monday, Kylie Jenner recreated an iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment on social media. Throwing it back to a hilarious exchange between Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took on the role of the famous momager and recruited her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou to play her older sister.

"Those are cute jeans," Kris said in the clip. "You're cute jeans," Kendall replied back. Confused, Kris pressed, "Those are mine?" Annoyed that her mom wasn't getting the joke, Kendall quipped, "No." Then, Kris apologetically said, "Oh, I thought you said, ‘Your cute jeans.'" After the model replied, "I did," the mom of six became even more confused. "Those are my jeans?" she asked, to which Kendall responded, "No, you are cute jeans!" Still not on the same page, Kris said, "Huh?"

Excited to share her and Stassie's video with KUWTK fans, Kylie posted the video to Instagram and captioned it, "you are cute jeans," tagging her mom and sister. Giving their masterpiece her seal of approval, Kendall commented, "lol [heart] you two."