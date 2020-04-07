Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Recreate Iconic Kourtney Kardashian Moment in TikTok Debut

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner take TikTok?

On Tuesday, the famous mother-daughter duo made their TikTok debut with a series of fun-filled videos and even treated longtime Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans to a nostalgic surprise.

Throwing it back to the early seasons, Kylie and Kris recreated an iconic exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, where the POOSH founder introduced the world to the phrase, "ABCDEFG."

Taking on the role of Scott, Kris kicked things off and mouthed along to the audio from the scene, "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?" Following her lead, Kylie, who was portraying her older sister, responded, "ABCDEFG." Putting on her ornate oversized sunglasses, she continued, "I have to go."

Confused, Kris said, "What the heck does ‘ABCDEFG' mean?" Kylie answered, "It's just a phrase I like to use. It means the conversation is over." Adding to the dramatics of the scene, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took a swig of Don Julio as the video ended.