Younes Bendjima Gets Flirty With Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian continues to post fire pics on the 'gram, and it looks like Younes Bendjima is taking notice. Insert the eyes emoji, here.

Ahead of her 40th birthday celebration, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is showing off her sculpted figure and daring fashion sense. Because, age ain't nothin' but a number!

"Do you take Amex?," the reality TV personality captions her cheeky post, along with a sexy pic of her red-hot mini dress by Matériel and matching heels from Stuart Weitzman.

Unsurprisingly, the Poosh founder's sultry photo captured the attention of thousands... including Younes'.

"ya look good minnie mouse," the 25-year-old model commented.

And while fans are freaking out over his sweet Instagram message, it doesn't seem there's anything more to his comment.

Back in February, an insider told E! News that Kardashian "has moved on" from Younes after the two randomly ran into each other at Alfred Coffee in Los Angeles.