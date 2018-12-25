To be a fly on the wall at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas celebration sure would be fun.

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hosted an epic Christmas party filled with snow, sledding, singing and more. Just hours later, the family gathered early in the morning to open Christmas presents and spend time with each other. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and others all posted photos and videos from their festive morning.

To start it off, they all wore blue and green matching plaid pajamas. Kendall and Kourtney showed off their pink Louis Vuitton slippers, too. The kids opened their presents and each seemed to have their own little present stations around the house.

Rob Kardashian tweeted about the holiday on Tuesday and posted a picture of his daughter, Dream Kardashian. "Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy :)" he wrote.

Other than the huge party, the family also posted their much-awaited Christmas card photo on Monday, which was originally thought to be cancelled this year.