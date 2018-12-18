Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Completely Sheer and Sexy Dress

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 8:16 AM

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is leaving little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself modeling a sheer and sexy dress. The KKW Beauty head dazzled in the see-through number, which appeared to be covered in sparkly crystals. 

Kim wore her hair down for the picture and pulled a few luscious locks back with a clip. She then gave the camera a sultry stare.

"Fittings," she captioned the snapshot.

Her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie Jenner were clearly fans of the look and gave it their stamp of approval with Instagram likes.

Kim has never been afraid to show a little skin. Just last month, she wore a striped, sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress to the 2018 E!'s People's Choice Awards. She also bared it all when she went braless and wore a see-through bodysuit to New York Fashion Week in 2016. 

To look back at some of her other looks that were sheer perfection, check out the gallery.

Kim Kardashian Loves See-Through Looks

We can't wait to see what bold look Kim debuts next.

