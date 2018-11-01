Kris Jenner will do anything for her kids…just ask Khloe Kardashian!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager drops out of an important Skype session to figure out how to race to Cleveland as the Revenge Body host has gone into labor.

"So listen, Khloe's in labor," Kris reveals to KoKo's doctor. "So here's the thing, can you get to the airport by five?"

After wrapping up her call with the OBGYN, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch informs Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian that she's "gotta go" and asks them to put the Skype call on "pause."

"I just moved the plane up and I think she's in labor," Kris further shares. "I knew we should've gone last night, I knew it."