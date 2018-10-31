Talk about a dilemma!

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian struggles to decide between making it to her 20 year high school reunion and jetting off to Cleveland for sister Khloe Kardashian's birth.

"You know I've been dying to go to my high school reunion. I'm literally in a group chat with my friends right now," Kim tells mom Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner. "But I'm nervous because that's the weekend the doctor is going out to see Khloe."

"What day is the high school reunion?" Kris asks. "Friday," Kim responds.

"If I want to go to the reunion on Friday night, can you just fly out a little bit later and I'll fly with you? 'Cause my reunion is at like 6:30," Kim asks.

But the anxious grandmother doesn't want to miss the birth of Khloe's first child.