by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Oct. 28, 2018 7:00 PM
Mommy mode!
The Kardashian-Jenners experienced all the phases of motherhood during Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For starters, Khloe Kardashian brought all of her loved ones together for an epic baby shower.
In fact, it was at this celebration where Khloe and Tristan Thompson got the winning suggestion for their little one's name. At the baby shower, the expectant parents asked their guests to write down name suggestions on a wall. Although there were plenty of names written down, Khloe's grandmother MJ dropped the standout moniker.
"Grandma, do you want to help pick a name?" Kim Kardashian asked Kris Jenner's mom. "True, your grandfather?"
"Your grandfather," MJ noted. "T-R-U-E."
Everyone was certainly excited to celebrate Khloe's pregnancy, especially Kris.
"Out of all my kids, I worried for a second about whether or not Khloe would have a baby," the momager tearfully expressed. "It's such an amazing blessing. We are beyond excited and thrilled to welcome my ninth grandchild, that's a lot of people."
The get together meant even more to the Revenge Body host as she was getting ready to leave for Cleveland, where she planned to give birth to her baby. In the hope of keeping Khloe entertained while in Cleveland, Scott Disick flew out for a visit with the pregnant reality TV veteran.
"For the longest time, I've always wanted to go to Cleveland to see where Khloe lives," Kourtney Kardashian's ex quipped. "But I just didn't know if there was anything to do there."
During the visit, the twosome revived their podcast, titled The Lord and His Lady. Unfortunately, Scott's antics got under Khloe's skin as she was more concerned with preparing for motherhood. Amid an important CPR lesson, Khloe accused Scott of being "draining."
"I love Scott and I love hanging out with him, but I really want to learn how to give a baby CPR," Khloe shared later on. "He's hamming it up for the podcast, probably more than usual, but it's f--king annoying right now."
While KoKo was gearing up for the arrival of her firstborn, Kylie Jenner was coming to terms with her post-pregnancy body. Stormi Webster's mom first faced insecurities about her body when she participated in a photo shoot for Calvin Klein with her sisters.
Despite her sisters' encouragement that she looked "amazing," the young mom still felt uncomfortable in her body. "This is gonna be kind of my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing like my first few fittings and getting back into it, it's kinda of hard and discouraging," Kylie confessed to the camera.
Thankfully, the lip kit mogul was able to get some body positive advice from big sister Kim. As a mother of three, Kim knew exactly what struggles the Kylie Cosmetics boss was facing.
"Trust me I get it," Kanye West's wife empathized. "But the pressure to snap back like, it took me a good six to eight months. Once I got there, I was like, 'OK I'm never leaving.''
To encourage Kylie to get out of the house, Kim advised her sister to slap on some shape wear and keep it moving. "I know it's really early and Stormi's so little, but you just have to roll with it," Kim told her sister. "You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance."
Kylie obviously was comforted by her sister's words of wisdom as she admitted Kim inspires her. However, Kylie wasn't the only one feeling inspired in this episode as Kim found herself moved after the March For Our Lives rally.
Feeling motivated to make a difference, Kim sat down with representatives from the movement to discuss what should be done post-march. While talking to these young activists, Kim learned how important it is to vote during midterm elections. Per the students, "your vote is your voice."
"Seeing these kids taking up their time to talk about issues that are so important, I think is just so selfless and so great of them," Kim later concluded. "I honestly feel like there's so many adults out there that can learn a thing or two from these kids."
