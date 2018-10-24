BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9 PM

Kim Kardashian Comforts "Insecure" New Mom Kylie Jenner About Her Body: "Curves Are Hard"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Oct. 24, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian is passing some of her motherly wisdom down to younger sister and new mom Kylie Jenner.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim has some body positive advice for Kylie who is feeling the pressure to snap back after baby.

"You're looking like really skinny!" Kim gushes.

"Thank you, I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like's never gonna fit me," Kylie laments. "I know I'm not gonna fit into like a 25 jean ever again and after our shoot, I'm just feeling a little insecure." 

"I know, curves are hard," Kim empathizes. 

Big sister Kim can relate to Kylie's struggle to accept the way her body has changed since giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster.

"Trust me I get it," the mom of three insists. "But the pressure to snap back like, it took me a good six to eight months. Once I got there, I was like, 'OK I'm never leaving.''

Watch

Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott Her Hubby...So Is He?

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1511

E!

To encourage Kylie to get out of the house, Kim advises her sister to slap on some shape wear and keep it moving.

"I never cared for those things," Kylie says. "Now I get it."

"I know it's really early and Stormi's so little, but you just have to roll with it," Kim tells her sister. "You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance."

Slowly but surely, Kylie starts to feel comforted by her sister's words of wisdom.

"Honestly, you do inspire me a lot," Kylie admits. "If Kim could do it, I could do it."

See Kim comfort new mom Kylie about her body in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Moms , Babies , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sophia Bush, Chrissy Metz

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner Feels the Pressure to Snap Back After Baby

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian Jenner Sister's Best Looks

Kendall Jenner

UPDATE: Kendall Jenner Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Beauty Influencer, PCA's

Makeover Madness! See the Best Looks From the PCAs Beauty Influencer Finalists Now

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is a Four-Time PCAs Finalist: Celebrate With Her Most Iconic Music Videos

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.