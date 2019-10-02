How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's "Different" Priorities Led to Their Break

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 11:12 AM
There's a story behind every split—or romantic break—in Hollywood.
On Tuesday night, news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking space apart in their relationship. And while it's not officially a split, fans have noticed that the couple hasn't been posting about each other or attending big events together.
So what's the reason behind this break? As many in relationships can relate too, it's never just one reason.
"Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different."
We're told Kylie wishes Travis was "more dedicated to the family." But for better or worse, he is busy with his career and work that includes a new song called "Highest in the Room" out this Friday.
"It was hard for him to be coming home every night to be with the family and putting Stormi to bed. That's not where he is in his life. It made Kylie insecure and anxious," our insider revealed. "The last few months, Kylie felt they were drifting and she was never really sure what was going on."
Our source continued, "She wants to get married and have more kids and it became clear that he can't give that to her right now."
The Hollywood couple has been together for more than two years. One of their last public events together was the documentary premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. They also collaborated together on Playboy magazine's Pleasure Issue.
As the twosome figure out what's next, a source previously shared with E! News that Travis is staying at his house in Beverly Hills and staying in touch with his daughter.
"Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," our insider added. "She would never take that away from him."
And given their past history of ups and downs, some pop culture fans can't help but hope—and predict—that this isn't the end for the famous couple.
"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Kylie recently shared with Playboy. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."
