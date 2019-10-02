How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's "Different" Priorities Led to Their Break

There's a story behind every split—or romantic break—in Hollywood.

On Tuesday night, news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking space apart in their relationship. And while it's not officially a split, fans have noticed that the couple hasn't been posting about each other or attending big events together.

So what's the reason behind this break? As many in relationships can relate too, it's never just one reason.

"Kylie is young, but she really wants the traditional family life. She has seen her older sisters with big families and multiple kids and she wants the same," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "She loved being at home with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster more than anything. But right now, their priorities are different."

We're told Kylie wishes Travis was "more dedicated to the family." But for better or worse, he is busy with his career and work that includes a new song called "Highest in the Room" out this Friday.