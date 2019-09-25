BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Evelyn Lozada Sets the Record Straight on Those Rob Kardashian Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 11:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Keeping up with Evelyn Lozada has never been juicier.

This past summer, the beloved Basketball Wives star made headlines after having a NSFW Twitter exchange with Rob Kardashian around Father's Day.

Romance rumors soon followed with some wondering just how close these two are.

While sitting down with Justin Sylvester for E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Evelyn was quick to set the record straight.

"Rob and I have never gone on a date. We've known each other for a long time," she shared with us exclusively. "I wished him a Happy Father's Day and as a joke--because I have no filter and a New York mouth—I said, ‘Happy Father's Day big d--k Rob.'"

Photos

Basketball Wives: Where Are They Now?

Evelyn continued, "He was like, ‘You won't say that to the world' so it was a dare and I was like don't tell me I won't say it because I take dares very serious. Don't tell me I'm not going to do something because you know I will. And then I tweeted it and then he said what he said. But it was all in fun."

Rob Kardashian, Evelyn Lozada

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

So is it possible that the VH1 reality star could get closer to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the future? Never say never!

"You never know. I think Rob is a nice guy. I think he's a great father and I admire that about him," she shared. "I think he's been dealt some tough cards but I feel like he has a great heart."

And while Evelyn may have a history with some professional athletes in the past, she's the first to admit that she wants "something different now."

Watch

Rob Kardashian & Natti Natasha: What's Going On?

"It's what I've always attracted. I'm not the girl that's sitting outside the locker room like ‘hey.' I have been with three associations but I'm not embarrassed by that," she shared. "I'm attracted to what I'm attracted to.  They're attracted to what they're attracted to."

Evelyn Lozada

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"You need to be able to have a job, maybe go to dinner, travel a little bit, accept my kids, love my kids how I love my kids," she continued. "I want you to have kids because I don't want to have any more kids. You have to have a swag about you too. I don't want to be bored."

For the time being, though, Evelyn has her hands full with a dramatic season of Basketball Wives airing Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1. She also has a jewelry line and continues to expand The Evelyn Lozada Foundation, which aims to help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

"I started it probably a year and a half ago because I received so many DMs. I can't even tell you the photos, the stories, the things I see because women and men feel comfortable reaching out to me because they know I've lived it," Evelyn shared. "I've sat on the phone for a whole hour with a domestic violence survivor in tears. I want to be able to have a place in New York where you can go to and hide out because sometimes you need to do that."

And while viewers may be used to seeing Evelyn involved with drama amongst her co-stars on Basketball Wives, she assures fans that the show is only a little part of her life.

"I feel like most people don't know me. People really thing this is my whole life," she shared. "In the real world, I probably wouldn't hang out with half of the people on the show. But I'm not in control of who they cast. I'm really only in control of the things I do and say."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Rob Kardashian , Justin Sylvester , Entertainment , Exclusives , Celebrities , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News , Couples

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.