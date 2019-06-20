Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 20, 2019 9:10 AM
Are Evelyn Lozada and Rob Kardashian dating?
The Basketball Wives star, 43, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 32, recently raised eyebrows over their NSFW Twitter exchange about Rob's "big sausage." The tweets, which have since been deleted, sparked relationship speculation between Rob and Evelyn. So, what's really going on between the reality stars?
While appearing on Power 105.1 FM's Breakfast Club on Thursday, Evelyn declared that she's "not dating" right now, but confirmed that she would go out with Rob.
"I knew that was gonna come up today," Evelyn said with a laugh after being asked about Rob.
"I have never seen his sausage," Evelyn clarified, referring to the tweets. "It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I'm like, 'Don't dare me 'cause I'll tweet something crazy.'"
The dare came about when Evelyn wished Rob—who she calls an "amazing father" to Dream Kardashian—a Happy Father's Day over the weekend.
"I said, 'Happy Father's Day big dick Rob,'" Evelyn revealed. "And he was like, 'Oh, thank you! I bet you won't say that to the world.' I said, 'Don't play with me, 'cause I would.' And he said, 'No you won't.'"
She added, "So it was really just...I took a bet too serious."
Evelyn also shared the she and Rob—who was also recently getting flirty with Natti Natasha—are "cool" but they "never went on a date" prior to their Twitter conversation.
"I think Rob is a nice guy, I really, really do," Evelyn said. "I feel like he has potential for greatness and I hope he really keeps kicking ass in the gym, because I think he's a nice looking man."
She then confirmed, "I would go on a date with Rob."
Watch the video above to see what Evelyn had to say about Rob and their steamy social media exchange!
