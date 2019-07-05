Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga Shuts Down Questions About Her: "You Date, You Move On"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 5, 2019 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Tyga

James Devaney/GC Images

Tyga has moved on from Kylie Jenner—and it sounds like he wants to from this interview. 

In a new interview on Good Morning Britain, the Grammy-nominated rapper appeared to have been caught off guard when the topic of his famed ex-girlfriend arose. The co-hosts brought up the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who Tyga dated on and off before they officially called it quits in 2017. 

When asked what it was like "dating somebody in the public eye when you already have such a big career," the rapper shook his head and held it in his hand before offering a simple and vague response. "It's just dating, you know what I'm saying? You date, you know what I'm saying? You move on, you date again, you move on. It's just a part of life and a part of evolving and just learning."

Watch

Tyga Is Good After Kylie Jenner Split

Another co-host further inquired about how his time on the family's signature reality show prepared him for the "big world."

"There's no preparation, there's no preparation…I think you have to just learn like from mistakes and you just grow better," Tyga answered. 

And that's as far as he wanted to discuss the subject, so it seemed. When then asked if he had any regrets about "appearing or being part of it," he told the co-hosts, "Nah, I don't want to talk too much about it—it's really, you know what I'm saying?"

Kylie Jenner, Tyga

ZUMA Press / MEGA

The two stars have since gone their separate ways, with Kylie now dating Travis Scott, with whom she welcomed a daughterStormi Webster, in 2018. 

As Tyga put it in an interview with Nicki Minajlast August, "I'm not a bitter person. That's like, if we break up, we break up," he said. "We had a good time and we kept moving. You know, we went our separate ways, and we both are doing good, you know what I'm saying?"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Tyga , Couples , Kardashians , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.