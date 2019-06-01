North West Tries Her Hand at High Fashion as She Helps Kim Kardashian With a Fitting

North West is immersing herself into the world of high fashion one day at a time.

After all, fashion and impeccable style is already flowing through the 5-year-old's blood. Her dad Kanye West runs Yeezy while mom Kim Kardashian makes fashion statements in every kind of outfit, whether it be athleisure or haute couture.

North's recent dabbling in the world of fashion relates to the latter.

On Saturday, Kim posted photos from one of her recent fashion fittings for a stunning white Dolce & Gabbana outfit that she wore on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Kanye surprised Kim "with a date" to see Céline Dion's show at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

The KKW Beauty's recent uploads show her getting ready for the outing in her spacious closet as well as herself fully dressed and striking a pose on her couch. In one picture, North stands in front of her mom looking high fashion herself in a floor-length silver dress.