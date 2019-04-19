Why Kourtney Kardashian Invited Ex Younes Bendjima to Her Birthday Party

Come one, come all to Kourtney Kardashian's birthday bash!

While some like to keep their parties intimate and small, this Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to bring a famous ex to her star-studded celebration.

Fans spotted Younes Bendjima posting from Kourtney's party on social media. And guess what? He wasn't the only ex in attendance.

"Kourtney invited all of her exes to the party including Scott Disick—who brought Sofia Richie—and Younes Bendjima," a source shared with E! News. "Kourtney and Younes have been on good terms recently and have been texting here and there. He's reached out several times since they split to check in."

Our insider added, "Kourtney thought it would be nice to have him around and wanted to see him, so she invited him."