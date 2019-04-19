From a Bathtub Cake to Younes Bendjima: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Bash

On Thursday night, Kourtney Kardashian was a birthday girl living in a star-studded world.

In celebration of her 40th birthday, the Poosh mogul and mom of three spent the night surrounded by all of her famous family and Hollywood pals at a glamorous bash thrown in her honor.

All of the guests were dressed to impress, including both Kourt and sister Kim Kardashian, who donned black vintage Versace looks for the occasion. The star also poked fun at her sister's famous insult with "Most Interesting to Look At" inscribed on bottles of Don Julio for guests, along with an etching of the birthday girl's face. Of course, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner were in attendance as was matriarch Kris Jenner and grandma Mary Jo Campbell.