Luka Sabbat Confirms He's Definitely Not Dating Kourtney Kardashian

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 1:28 PM

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Luka Sabbat is officially on the market for a girlfriend.

Turns out that the actor isn't actually dating Kourtney Kardashian as people previously believed. All those late nights out, cozy interactions and vacations together were simply two close friends showing a bit of affection. 

The 21-year-old revealed his relationship status to The Cut, telling the publication, "We're definitely not dating."

Rumors of a relationship with the 39-year-old began swirling back in September, when the self-proclaimed "first internet fashion kids of New York" began hanging out with the reality star. In one of their first public appearances together, he and the mom-of-three danced the night away at the opening of the TAO Chicago nightclub with friends Malika Haqqand Jonathan Cheban.

"They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic," a source previously noted. "Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

Another source previously revealed that Kourtney is attracted to the grown-ish star's intellect. The insider said, "Kourtney thinks he's really interesting and loves that he is so creative and artistic... They've been spending a lot of alone time together."

However, that never meant Kourtney was in it for the long haul. In October, a source said that Kourt wasn't dating Luka and they were "never official and it was always very casual."

Kardashian loves the newfound independence she's had since breaking up with Younes Bendjima. "She thought he was fun to get to know and hang out with, but that was it. She's loving being single and just having fun with no strings attached," the insider explained. 

