Two weeks ago Jordyn Woods was a name familiar to celebrity enthusiasts and Keeping Up With the Kardashians devotees. Those in the know could rattle off her titles—model, Life of Kylie star, Kylie Jenner's ride or die—but the 21-year-old wasn't someone who was intrinsically woven into the fabric of pop culture. "I wouldn't say I'm famous or that I'm known for anything really, except for being around people who are," she told Refinery29 in 2016, "that's awesome, but it also puts me in a weird position, because I never want to just be known as someone's friend."

What a difference one rough night out can make.

Because these days the Southern California native has reached infamy status. Even those who still aren't entirely sure who she is have heard her name bandied about the Internet the past few days. And if British tabloid The Sun is to be believed, Jordyn, whose current business deals include a size-inclusive activewear line called SECNDNTURE and a collaboration with Eylure lashes, is being inundated with offers, certain broadcasting companies even floating the idea she could have her own reality show, something a source presents as the chance to tell "her side of the story."