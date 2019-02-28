Jordyn Woods has shared her side of the story.

Just one more day now until it's everywhere.

The 21-year-old model sat down this week with Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of the actress' Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which will premiere Friday to a rapt audience dying to hear what Jordyn has to say—out loud, in public—about what just went down between her and the Kardashian family.

Though, as multiple reports point out, a non-disclosure agreement she's said to have signed as a member of the Kards' inner circle—someone who's appeared regularly on their TV shows, celebrated milestone events, lived with them and been party to business deals—may have preemptively limited the amount of beans she's able to spill.

Not that a few pesky legal parameters are going to dissuade folks from tuning in.