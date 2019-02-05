Kim Kardashian Claps Back After Being Criticized for ''Bad Skin''

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 10:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Skin

BACKGRID

There's always more than what meets the eye.

For Kim Kardashian, being the target of sassy comments and not-so-cool tabloid headlines isn't anything new.

But on Tuesday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came across a story that she couldn't stay quiet on.

A publication chose to run paparazzi photos of the mother-of-three grabbing lunch with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. But instead of focusing on her fashion, the article chose to point out her skin.

"Make-up mogul Kim Kardashian suffers bad skin day ahead of Master Class beauty seminar," the publication's tweet shared.

Photos

Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

Kim would later RT the message and add, "It's psoriasis all over my face."

As Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans know, Kim has been open and honest about her skin condition. And at one point, the businesswoman expressed hope that her psoriasis is "almost gone."

 But in an essay on her app back in 2016, the 38-year-old voiced her hope for a cure.

"I'm always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I'm learning to just accept it as part of who I am," she wrote.

This coming weekend, Kim will join Anastasia Soare and Mario Dedivanovic for a six-hour beauty Master Class. Held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, the event is described as a "once in a lifetime experience" where attendees will "master the tricks of the trade in an exclusive VIP setting."

Given her experience with Hollywood and KKW Beauty, it's safe to say Kim knows a thing or two about beauty.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Twitter , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Salma Hayek

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Got Bangs and People Can't Decide If She Looks More Like Kris or Kylie

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Prepare for Cuteness Overload as We Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday!

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Kiss, Super Bowl

Tom Brady Gushing About Gisele Bündchen Will Make You Believe in Love Again

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Architectural Digest

Go Inside Kylie Jenner's Hidden Hills Home—Complete With a Pink Glam Room

Dating Around

Netflix's New Dating Show Bets You Can Handle the Awkwardness of Watching People Go on First Dates

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.