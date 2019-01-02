Instagram/Marcus Hyde
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 12:43 PM
Instagram/Marcus Hyde
There's another baby on the way in the Kardashian family.
After a blockbuster 2018 filled with little ones for the famous siblings, sources confirmed to E! News that Kim Kardashianand Kanye West are expecting another baby via surrogate.
The little one will mark the famous couple's fourth child together, joining big sisters North West, 5, and Chicago West, 11 months, and older brother Saint West, 3.
While the celebrity pair has not publicly addressed the rapid news of their upcoming baby and their reps declined to comment, a source told E! News, "The surrogate is well into the pregnancy."
According to the insider, the couple is having their second boy. "She is due in May and everything looks good. Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited," the source said. "They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out."
Months ago, the makeup mogul didn't shoot down the idea of expanding their family one more time. "I don't think I could handle more than that," she told Elle for the April issue. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."
One thing's for sure—this baby will be showered with love and attention from all of his famous relatives in just a few months.
Congratulations Kim and Kanye!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?