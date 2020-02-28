Chris Pratt Gushing Over Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Make You Swoon!

Chris Pratt could not be more in love with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

How do we know this? Well, in a sneak peek from Monday's all-new In The Room, the Jurassic World actor more than gushes about his spouse to E!'s own Jason Kennedy.

"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways," the Guardians of the Galaxy leading man notes. "My heart and my soul [and] my son I feel are all so safe with her, you know?"

As E! readers surely know, Pratt and Schwarzenegger married back in June 2019, in front of friends and family, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The fame actor began dating Katherine, an author, during the summer of 2018 after being introduced by her mother, Maria Shriver.

The Parks & Recreation alum shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he separated from in 2017 and divorced in 2018.