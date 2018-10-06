Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are all about raising their children to be confident and well-loved.

The Deckers spoke with E! News in Nashville at an event hosted by the South Beach Diet to launch her new book called Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family and Food. Eric and Jessie James both discussed their complete adoration for their three children Vivianne Rose Decker, 4, Eric Decker II, 2, and Forrest Bradley Decker, 6 mos.

The country singer, who is a brand ambassador for South Beach Diet, told E! News that she not "there yet" to teach her kids about body image, but she constantly instills in them other positive qualities about themselves. "I tell them they're beautiful. I tell them they're special," she said.

She said she and Eric "feed them healthy" and that the kiddos eat "what we eat," whether it be gumbo or vegetables. "I just give my children confidence, the same thing my mom did. They're beautiful and wonderful and smart and I make sure they hear it every day," she explained to E! News.