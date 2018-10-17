Busy Philipps may have a new talk show on E!, but she's been in this business for a long time.

While Busy Tonight is Philipps' first endeavor in the late night world, the mother of two has previously made a splash on both the big and small screens. The blonde industry vet first broke onto the scene in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks.

Although the show was short-lived, it became a cult classic and is a favorite among fans of all ages. Nonetheless, Busy's acting career didn't stop there as she went on to land starring roles in other notable TV projects and movies. We know this for a fact as we did a deep dive into her resume!

For a closer look at Busy's best roles, be sure to check out the images below!