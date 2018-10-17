by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 5:00 AM
Busy Philipps may have a new talk show on E!, but she's been in this business for a long time.
While Busy Tonight is Philipps' first endeavor in the late night world, the mother of two has previously made a splash on both the big and small screens. The blonde industry vet first broke onto the scene in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks.
Although the show was short-lived, it became a cult classic and is a favorite among fans of all ages. Nonetheless, Busy's acting career didn't stop there as she went on to land starring roles in other notable TV projects and movies. We know this for a fact as we did a deep dive into her resume!
For a closer look at Busy's best roles, be sure to check out the images below!
NBC
Busy's first major role was as bad girl Kim Kelly in the Paul Feig-created and Judd Apatow-produced teen comedy Freaks and Geeks. She starred alongside James Franco, who played her love interest.
The WB
Philipps then moved onto another notable teen show, as she was cast as Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek. Her role as Katie Holmes' character's college roommate landed her a Teen Choice Awards nomination for "TV - Choice Sidekick."
Columbia Pictures
Busy went on to give a LOL-worthy performance in the '04 big-screen comedy White Chicks.
Article continues below
Greg Gayne/NBCU Photo Bank
Philipps played a convincing doctor during her 19 episode-stint on ER.
The Weinstein Co.
The Busy Tonight host brought the sass for this big screen project.
Michael Desmond/ABC
Busy had us laughing out loud in this Courteney Cox-led sitcom.
Article continues below
Fred Norris/HBO
The mother of two flaunted her comedy chops once more starring in HBO's comedy Vice Principals. Philipps portrayed Danny McBride's hilarious ex wife.
Comedy Central
The industry vet has appeared in several episodes of Drunk History and most recently portrayed Rose Valland in an episode narrated by Tiffany Haddish.
STX Financing, LLC
Busy played Amy Schumer's supportive bestie in the '18 comedy flick I Feel Pretty.
Article continues below
Busy Tonight premieres Sunday, Oct. 28, at 10 p.m., only on E!
See Paige, Nikki and Brie Bella Smash Up Some Cars on Total Divas: "We Have Some Aggression We Need to Take Out"
Check Out the Forking Hilarious PCAs Comedy Show Finalists, Including The Good Place, Black-ish & More
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?