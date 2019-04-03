by Brett Malec | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 4:37 PM
Attention, White Chicks fans: it's time for a dance-off!
Fans of the Wayans brothers' hilarious 2004 comedy are going to feel all sorts of nostalgic watching Busy Philipps and her White Chicks co-stars recreate the film's iconic club dance-off scene. On tonight's Busy Tonight, Philipps is joined by Jaime King, Brittany Daniel and Jessica Cauffiel as they twerk and twirl in the name of the iconic crime-comedy.
"I think that everyone knows that when you get four or more White Chicks in a room there's only one thing to do," Busy remarks to her audience in the exclusive sneak peek above. "Dance battle!"
Even though the film came out 15 years ago, it's clear that Busy and the girls still have it as they perfectly nail the different dance-off moves. Not to mention, the ladies are clearly enjoying the routine as they're all smiles in the highlight.
The only thing that would make this more perfect is if the gang broke out into Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles." We can dream, right?
While we only get a taste of the recreated dance-off, the full performance is slated to air in its entirety this evening on Busy Tonight—so be sure to tune it at 11 p.m. And watch E! News this Friday at 7 p.m. to see a special appearance by Busy herself!
Watch a new Busy Tonight Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m, only on E!
