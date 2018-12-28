Forget what color the dress really is and the whole "Yanni vs. Laurel" nonsense...did Grover drop an F-Bomb on Sesame Street?!

A video of the lovable, furry old monster talking to fellow Muppet Rosita on an episode of the hit children's show recently went viral after a fan shared it on Twitter, and people continue to debate whether he uttered a swear word.

You may hear Grover say, "That's a f--kin' excellent idea."

Or, you may hear him say, "That sounds like an excellent idea," which is likely what he actually said and what was printed in the script.