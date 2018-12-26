Paul Calafiore Slammed by Danielle Maltby's Rep Over Cheating Scandal

"Danielle was extremely courageous to come out with her story, she did so publicly because she had enough," Lori's tweets went on to say. "She reached her breaking point and couldn't live the lie he was putting on her for 7 months. In response to Paulie's latest lie on his twitter...this is the last text message i sent to him. Paulie, i had given you MANY chances to come clean. You drew the line in the sand today. Cara doesn't deserve this. Danielle doesn't deserve this. And you sure as hell won't ever threaten me or my job again."

Lori also posted a screenshot of a text she allegedly sent to Paul, which reads, "You're a real animal Paulie. A day ago you were talking SHIT about Cara saying you projected your love for Danielle onto her and went on and on begging me to get Danielle to talk to you. Saying you were getting the tattoo removed, how Cara just does all this shit for the media, victimizing herself. How you always compared Cara to Danielle but she could never come close to Danielle or your feelings for her."

"And now this is the story you are coming out with?" Lori's text continued. "ALL because you know you NEVER stood a chance with Danielle again. God has plans for people like you. I put in hours trying to help you do the right thing. How dare you make this poor girl look like the villain in all this. Karma is coming for you. Fast. Don't ever message me again. EVER."