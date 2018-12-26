Aw! Drake Received the Cutest Christmas Present From His Son

How could you not be in your feelings over this adorable gift?

On Tuesday, people all over the globe celebrated Christmas with loved ones and some presents, including new dad Drake. With the help of a chef, the rapper, who became a father for the first time in October 2017, hosted dinner for the holiday and, from the looks of it, got a pretty special gift.

The Grammy-winning rapper revealed the framed artwork his 1-year-old son Adonis gave him for the holiday, featuring sweet handprints in blue, green, yellow and red paint.

"Adonis > Picasso don't @ me," the proud dad captioned the picture.