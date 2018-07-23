Ryan Lochte Receives 14-Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Violation

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 23, 2018 12:05 PM
Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
Ryan Lochte has received a suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency.
The USADA announced on Monday that the 33-year-old Olympic swimmer has accepted a 14-month sanction for using a prohibited method. Lochte's suspension stems from a post he shared on social media back in May which showed him receiving an IV.
"A subsequent investigation by USADA, with which Lochte fully cooperated, revealed that Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE)," a press release issued on Monday states.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn
The release continues, "Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times – except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Fédération Internationale de Natation Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List."
Lochte's suspension began on May 24, the day he received the IV.
This news comes almost two years after Lochte was involved in the robbery scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Last year, Lochte was cleared of criminal charges in the robbery scandal, however, Brazil's Superior Court overturned that decision in June.
The New York Times reported just weeks ago that prosecutors were recently cleared to pursue a criminal case against the Olympic swimmer. In response to the decision, Lochte's lawyer, Jeff Ostrow, told TMZ that the whole thing is "absurd and disgusting," adding that Lochte "would never be treated this way in this country."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Is Getting the Reboot Treatment, But Which Original Character Is Your Favorite?
The Truth About Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship with Younes Bendjima: How They Keep Proving the Haters Wrong
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?