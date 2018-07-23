Ryan Lochte Receives 14-Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Violation

The release continues, "Intravenous infusions or injections in a volume greater than 100 mL within a 12-hour period are prohibited at all times – except for those legitimately received in the course of hospital treatment, surgical procedures, or clinical diagnostic investigations under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing, the United States Olympic Committee National Anti-Doping Policies, and the Fédération Internationale de Natation Anti-Doping Rules, all of which have adopted the World Anti-Doping Code and the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List."

Lochte's suspension began on May 24, the day he received the IV.

This news comes almost two years after Lochte was involved in the robbery scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Last year, Lochte was cleared of criminal charges in the robbery scandal, however, Brazil's Superior Court overturned that decision in June.

The New York Times reported just weeks ago that prosecutors were recently cleared to pursue a criminal case against the Olympic swimmer. In response to the decision, Lochte's lawyer, Jeff Ostrow, told TMZ that the whole thing is "absurd and disgusting," adding that Lochte "would never be treated this way in this country."