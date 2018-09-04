Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Some things don't have to be made crystal clear.
Kristen Stewart is no stranger to making headlines for her sexuality. Whether it's her viral Saturday Night Live moment or her honest subsequent interviews, the actress doesn't shy away from the topic.
But in a new interview with Paris-based Mastermind Magazine, the 28-year-old is getting real about her mindset and lifestyle.
"Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure. And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don't allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought," she shared with the publication via People. "I feel the same way about how we f--k each other. You don't want to know everything all the time."
During her latest interview, Kristen also expressed her hope that movies feature more coming of age stories involving women.
"Right now, I'm so aware of the fact that we've watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective. In every coming of age story we see about a young girl, even if it's the truest, most sincere thing, what's lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies," she shared. "It's like we're scared of using certain words."
And instead of waiting for others to take initiative, Kristen is doing it on her own and writing a movie that deals with such topics.
"My favorite line in this movie I'm currently writing is, ‘I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open c--t about as wide as a mouth saying motherf--ker.' That's not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it's the perfect time," Kristen shared. "There's nothing dirty about it, but I'm definitely going to be vulgar, and I'm definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we're entirely sexual beings."
As for why Kristen chooses to disclose any details about her personal life, she previously told The London Sunday Times that her voice may help others who need to know they aren't alone.
"I hated it that details of my life were being turned into a commodity and peddled around the world. But considering I had so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my private life] affects a greater number of people than just me," she once shared in 2017. "It was an opportunity to surrender a bit of what was mine, to make even one other person feel good about themselves."