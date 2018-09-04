Some things don't have to be made crystal clear.

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to making headlines for her sexuality. Whether it's her viral Saturday Night Live moment or her honest subsequent interviews, the actress doesn't shy away from the topic.

But in a new interview with Paris-based Mastermind Magazine, the 28-year-old is getting real about her mindset and lifestyle.

"Yeah, ambiguity is my favorite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure. And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don't allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought," she shared with the publication via People. "I feel the same way about how we f--k each other. You don't want to know everything all the time."

During her latest interview, Kristen also expressed her hope that movies feature more coming of age stories involving women.