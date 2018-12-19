It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Jenner home!

Caitlyn Jenner and her self-described partner Sophia Hutchins are celebrating their first holiday season together in their Malibu home. Sophia gave her thousands of followers a glimpse of the pair's traditional decor that nicely accented the clean white color-theme of the beach house on her Instagram. She revealed their tree was decorated with cute ornaments that Hutchins' grandma had gifted to them recently.

Since their home is beautifully decked out for the holidays, Caitlyn and Sophia decided to host a Christmas party for friends and family on Tuesday night. In a photo taken of the festivities, Sophia and Caitlyn stand together in front of the tall tree and plenty of beautifully wrapped Christmas presents.

The pair is feeling truly blessed to spend the holiday in their Malibu Canyon home after escaping the fires earlier in November.