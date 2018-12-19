Meghan Markle Pulls a Kate Middleton and Repeats a Stunning Past Look

Meghan Markle may be taking fashion advice from Kate Middleton.

Now that the American-born philanthropist is a royal, she has to be very strategic about what she wears. Sure, she may be a globe-trotting trendsetter and fashion icon that any brand would be happy to have as an ambassador, however, per royal regulations, she has to purchase many of her looks or receive approval from the castle on gifts. Thus with her large number of appearances, like the Duchess of Cambridge, she's dipping back into her wardrobe to pull out stunning garments that's she worn before.

Honestly, can you blame her? Meghan's wardrobe is filled with stunning looks.