Selena Gomez is a total snow bunny in the latest photos of the star.

The singer and her large group of friends had a fun day snow tubing in Big Bear, Calif. on Tuesday and Selena was all smiles on the day out. For the outdoor activity, Selena wore a sporty, all-black ensemble.

Besides being a fun field trip to the snow, the snow-tubing trip also served as a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion since former co-star Bailee Madison was there too. The girls struck a pose together in their snow gear for a photo that Bailee later shared to her Instagram.

This is one of the first public outings that Selena has made since recently leaving her treatment program in New York City. A source tells E! News, Selena is doing "much better," but she will continue "checking in with professionals as her health battle is ongoing."

"[She] truly is in a much better place," the insider shares. "She feels refreshed and is in a better head space."