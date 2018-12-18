Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo Finalize Divorce

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 8:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Larry Caputo, Theresa Caputo

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It's been exactly one year since Long Island Medium stars Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo announced their split, and now the former couple has finalized their divorce.

"Larry and I have finalized our divorce," Theresa confirms to People. "We shared 28 wonderful years together and have two beautiful children, Larry Jr. and Victoria. We will continue to support each other and remain friends."

Back in Dec. 2017, Theresa and Larry released a joint statement, announcing their separation. "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate," the statement read. "We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Read

Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo on Split From Husband Larry: "It's Hard"

Following their separation, Theresa addressed the couple's split on an episode of Long Island Medium.

"So Theresa, how you gettin' along?" Theresa's dad asked her on the show.

"I'm good," she replied. "There's a lot of things that I didn't realize that now I have to do, that I, you know, I  guess took for granted that Larry might've done. Like simple things, taking out the garbage."

"I mean look, I know we really don't talk about it a lot because, you know, it's hard," Theresa told her dad. "But Larry and I are in a good place with each other."

But she later added that even though this is something between her and Larry, it's "hard for everyone" and "affecting our whole family."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Divorces , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ellen DeGeneres Details Lost Love, Coming Out Struggles and More in Emotional Netflix Special

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson Gets Into the Christmas Spirit With an Over-the-Top Holiday Party

Mel B

Mel B Says She's Focused on "Recovery and Healing" Amid Dramatic Custody Battle

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Completely Sheer and Sexy Dress

Alfonso Ribeiro, Carlton Dance, DWTS

Alfonso Ribeiro Sues Fortnite Developer for Allegedly Using the "Carlton" Dance

Tim Allen, The Santa Clause

We Will Never Skip The Santa Clause at Christmas Time & There's a Reason for That, Well, 10 Reasons Actually

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.